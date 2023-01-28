Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitie Group Price Performance

Shares of Mitie Group stock remained flat at $4.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Mitie Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.08.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

