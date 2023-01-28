Mobiv Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MOBVU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 31st

Mobiv Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 31st. Mobiv Acquisition had issued 8,700,000 shares in its IPO on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $87,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Mobiv Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MOBVU opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24. Mobiv Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Get Mobiv Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBVU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter worth $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter worth $236,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter worth $303,000.

About Mobiv Acquisition

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiv Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiv Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.