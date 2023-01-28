Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading 0.2% Higher

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.10 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.43). 329,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,031,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.30 ($1.43).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOON. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 300 ($3.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £395.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,925.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.82.

In other news, insider Nickyl Raithatha acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($141,141.51).

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

