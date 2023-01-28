Morgan Stanley Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.87.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

