Morgan Stanley Trims Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Target Price to $2.00

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IVVD stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Invivyd has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $270.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Invivyd will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

