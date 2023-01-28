NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

See Also

