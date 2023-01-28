Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NHNKY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.23. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.
