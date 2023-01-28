Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

Shares of NHNKY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.23. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.