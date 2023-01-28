Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 1.5%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.50). Approximately 822,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 457,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.51).

Phoenix Copper Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £49.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

