PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Trading 13.6% Higher

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 76.1% during the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

