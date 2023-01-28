Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading Up 3.6%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Quarterhill Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $163.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.26%.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

Quarterhill Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.15%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

