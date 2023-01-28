RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Up 6.7%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.79). Approximately 59,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 94,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.74).

RUA Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lachlan Smith bought 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £10,444.14 ($12,930.72).

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

