Sportech (LON:SPO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sportech (LON:SPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 43 ($0.53) price objective on the stock.

Sportech Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:SPO opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Sportech has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.20 ($0.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.50 million and a PE ratio of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Sportech alerts:

Sportech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.