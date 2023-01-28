Sportech (LON:SPO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sportech (LON:SPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 43 ($0.53) price objective on the stock.
Sportech Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON:SPO opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Sportech has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.20 ($0.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.50 million and a PE ratio of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Sportech Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.