Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Update

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 122,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $110.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,903. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. Standex International has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $112.26.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.10 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,106 shares of company stock valued at $430,004 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 64,022 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 81,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.