The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 30.5% in January

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 6,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

About L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett ( NYSE:SCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.

