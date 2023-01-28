United States Steel (LON:X) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of United States Steel (LON:X – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
United States Steel Price Performance
About United States Steel
Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries.
