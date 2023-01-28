Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) Insider Helen Jones Acquires 5,000 Shares

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) insider Helen Jones bought 5,000 shares of Virgin Wines UK stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750 ($3,404.73).
Virgin Wines UK Stock Performance
Shares of VINO stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.69) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.46. The company has a market cap of £31.27 million and a PE ratio of 700.00. Virgin Wines UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Virgin Wines UK Company Profile
