Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($193.48) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €135.40 ($147.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €124.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($203.37).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

