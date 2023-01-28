WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $170.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Shares of WCC opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $147.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

