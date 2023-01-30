1eco Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, 1eco has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One 1eco token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1eco has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $411.73 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00397537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.33 or 0.27904158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00596322 BTC.

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,441,001 tokens. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

