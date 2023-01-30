3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Mizuho

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M stock opened at $115.25 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

