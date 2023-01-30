8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Head to Head Comparison

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million 0.86 -$175.38 million ($1.09) -4.51 Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 3.10 -$58.02 million ($0.77) -2.53

Hut 8 Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hut 8 Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 8 5 0 2.29 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $7.15, indicating a potential upside of 45.40%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 175.64%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than 8X8.

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -17.78% -69.23% -10.51% Hut 8 Mining -89.63% -6.75% -5.74%

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats 8X8 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

