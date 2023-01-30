Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Advaxis has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.15.
About Advaxis
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.