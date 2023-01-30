Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,069,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.46. 406,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

