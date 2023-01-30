Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -133.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $149.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

