Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 833 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $5.66 on Monday, hitting $491.71. 1,302,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.73 and its 200-day moving average is $523.64. The company has a market cap of $459.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

