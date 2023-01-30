Analyzing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 4.02% -17,848.52% 1.74% Diversified Healthcare Trust 32.35% 15.02% 6.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 554.71%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.61 billion 3.10 -$176.97 million $1.14 79.71 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.38 billion 0.13 $174.51 million $1.75 0.44

Diversified Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.