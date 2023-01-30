Argus Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $257.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Argus from $374.00 to $257.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.57.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

