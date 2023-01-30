ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$42.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.01. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$39.80 and a 12 month high of C$48.46.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

