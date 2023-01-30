Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
NYSE AVT opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.43. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37.
