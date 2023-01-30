Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,728 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,617 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

