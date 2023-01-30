Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of AZRE opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 121,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

