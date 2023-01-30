Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of AZRE opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.