BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $961.25.

BAESY opened at $42.80 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

