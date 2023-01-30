BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $961.25.
BAESY opened at $42.80 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
