Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 8,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.54. 2,175,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,283. The company has a market cap of $381.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.63.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

