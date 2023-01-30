Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 11,629 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in PayPal were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

