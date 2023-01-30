Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,320 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,532,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.3% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 601,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 156,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $229.29. 564,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,054. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.14.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

