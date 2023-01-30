Barclays Raises Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 3,200 ($39.62) to GBX 3,300 ($40.86) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC cut Keywords Studios from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Keywords Studios Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $36.19.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
