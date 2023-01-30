Berkshire Bank Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $333.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

