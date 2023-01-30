Berkshire Bank Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

DE stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $423.72. 309,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,901 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

