Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.45 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $179,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

