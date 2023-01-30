Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $651.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $651.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $478.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $670.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

