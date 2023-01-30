BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,793.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,715.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,718 shares of company stock worth $2,466,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 160.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 8.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 350,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.12. 415,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

