Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. 2,718,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,040. Bit Digital has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 137.38% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bit Digital will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 4,285.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42,468 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 135.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

