Bitkub Coin (KUB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $167.03 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00008259 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $167.03 million and approximately $208,131.91 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Token Profile

Bitkub Coin launched on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

