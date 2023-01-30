BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of BL stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in BlackLine by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

