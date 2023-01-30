Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.64. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after acquiring an additional 476,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

