BMO Capital Markets Trims Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Target Price to $135.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Ashland stock opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

