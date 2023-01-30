Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 4.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

BAC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,028,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,738,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $284.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.