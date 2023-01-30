Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,703,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,410,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 984,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 550,925 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.93. 202,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,009. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 177.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

