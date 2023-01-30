Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $153.26. 516,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,860. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.29. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

