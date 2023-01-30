Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,989 shares of company stock worth $24,216,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 588.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

